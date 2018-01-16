Pressure grows on government to investigate Carillion executive pay

Catherine Neilan

Pressure is growing on the government to look at the executive pay at failed construction and outsourcer Carillion.

Theresa May met with her Cabinet this morning to discuss the fallout from yesterday's collapse following a lengthy Q&A session given by her minister David Lidington yesterday.

While at the despatch box, the newly anointed Cabinet Office minister was asked by BEIS committee chair Rachel Reeves why the former chief executive would still be paid hundreds of thousands of pounds until this autumn, despite having stepped down last year.

Meanwhile WolverhamptonNorth East MP Emma Reynold asked about the company's rule change that made it more difficult for bonuses to be clawed back, something which the Institute of Directors had slammed earlier in the day.

Lidington said he would not pre-empt the receiver's review but noted that "severe penalties" could be imposed if misconduct was found.

But MPs and workers’ unions are now urging the government to investigate the outsourcer’s current and former directors, and provide urgent reassurance on pay and pensions.

Paul Nowak, deputy general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, told BBC4's Today Programme that a national task force should be set up to look into the collapse of Carillion.

“I think there are bigger questions about how we got here in the first place and crucially how we avoid this sort of situation in the future as well,” he said this morning.