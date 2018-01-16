Oliver Gill

Thousands of Carillion's small business suppliers will lose £100m as a result of the contractor's devastating collapse.

Firms can expect to receive less than 1p for every £1 owed to them, accountants said today. Small businesses were urged to conduct a "health check" as they write off huge debts which could see them folding as well.

Carillion failed in the early hours of Monday, with the government's Official Receiver taking control of a liquidation.

Cabinet Office secretary David Lidington yesterday promised to continue paying private sector suppliers for 48 hours.

“There will be a huge knock-on effect amongst smaller firms," said UHY Hacker Young partner Peter Kubik.

Accountants said Carillion's banks, known as secured lenders and owed around £900m, will take priority in terms of the cash realised from the stricken contractor. Just £600,000 will be set aside to pay off small business debts of £100m, UHY Hacker Young said.

Kubik added: "Any company affected by Carillion’s collapse should conduct a health check to make sure they are still a viable going concern.

Those construction companies and sub-contractors that derived the lion’s share of their income from Carillion are facing some tough months ahead. Many of these firms may not have trade insurance either as this would have been difficult for them to obtain amid a flurry of recent profit warnings from Carillion.

