Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins to run for London Mayor

Catherine Neilan

The outspoken boss of Pimlico Plumbers Charlie Mullins has revealed plans to run for London Mayor, saying the role needs "a big character".

Mullins, a self-made millionaire and OBE, said he had previously rejected the idea but decided to run because "my city of London, and its people, are being disgracefully neglected by the government, and it’s got to stop".

He added: “My decision is not all about Brexit, but with the most powerful economic force in the country, generating billions of pounds in revenue, and paying for services all over the country, having its point of view ignored, I feel it’s time I did something about it.

“The Mayor of London is supposed to be a cheerleader for the city, and quite honestly I do not think that Sadiq Khan is the right man for the job.

“Sadiq’s a mild mannered solicitor by trade, and I just don’t think he has the personality to go out there and put the case for Londoners forcefully enough. To get things done as a mayor of a major international city like London you need to be a big character, like a Boris Johnson, or even, I have to admit, a Ken Livingstone, and the bloke we have at the moment just isn’t up to the job.

“I reckon I have the credentials to do the job, and with the right team behind me I know I can make a difference at a time when there is every chance that we will need to fight, harder than ever, to retain London’s primacy, as an international trade centre, against huge opposition from cities like Paris and Frankfurt, to name but a few.”