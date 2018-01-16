Tuesday 16 January 2018 9:40am

Guy Verhofstadt asks if Michel Barnier put something in "disorientated" Nigel Farage's tea; insists there be no cherry picking on post-Brexit deals

 
Catherine Neilan
Guy Verhofstadt has warned the UK government that it will not be able to cherry pick benefits after leaving the EU.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the Brexit coordinator for the European Parliamen, he said: "They say they want a good deal on financial services but don't want the free movement of people. That will not be accepted by the European side."

"The European Parliament won't allow cherry-picking in the Brexit transition. All EU legislation, all EU policies will continue to apply. The only exception is that the UK will no longer be represented in the institutions that decide on legislation and policies."

He also jokingly questioned whether Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, had "put something in [Nigel Farage's] tea", saying the former Ukip leader had been "hugely disorientated" as he had called for a second referendum since their recent meeting in Brussels.

Farage has also suggested the result could be reversed.

On a more serious note, Verhofstadt said citizens rights and the Irish border issues were still not settled and called for the withdrawal agreement, which was agreed in principle in December, to be "formalised" as soon as possible.

