UK inflation fell back to three per cent last month

Caitlin Morrison

UK consumer price inflation (CPI) fell back to three per cent last month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

CPI hit 3.1 per cent in November, prompting Bank of England governor Mark Carney to write to the Treasury, explaining the rise.

The downward effect in December came "mainly from air fares, along with a fall in the prices of a range of recreational goods, particularly games and toys", the ONS said today.

"As is usually the case in December, air fares rose sharply, with the increase being of a similar magnitude to the previous year," the ONS continued.

"However, because air fares account for a smaller proportion of the basket of goods and services in 2017, the impact of the rise in prices on the contribution of air fares to the headline rate was smaller in 2017 than in 2016.

"This in turn resulted in air fares making a downward contribution to the change in the rate. These downward contributions were partially offset by prices for motor fuel, which increased between November and December 2017, having fallen a year ago."

Despite the modest fall, inflation is still way beyond the Bank of England’s mandated target of two per cent, noted Matthew Brittain, investment analyst at wealth manager Sanlam UK.

"While we believe it is likely to remain like this in the short-to-medium term, we do not believe it cause for significant concern," he continued.

"Today’s inflation figure simply reflects the fact that businesses that sell imported goods are passing on higher import prices – brought about by the fall in sterling – to their customers. Today, sterling is trading at its highest level since the EU Referendum in June 2016 and has made up two thirds of the value it lost in the immediate aftermath of the vote.

"Against this backdrop our expectation is for inflation to fall back to the two per cent target over the coming months, which would be in line with global averages. If inflation remains stubbornly beyond two per cent, the Bank of England may be forced to play its trump card of increasing interest rates to help bring it back in line.

"More worrying from our point of view is the continuing stagnation of wages, with increases tending to be well below the rate of inflation. This means that disposable incomes are in decline, forcing people to reduce their savings or take on more debt to maintain their standard of living."