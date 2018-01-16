Alys Key

Splenda maker Tate & Lyle has announced the appointment of Nick Hampton as its new chief executive.

Hampton, who is currently chief financial officer and a member of the board, will succeed Javed Ahmed, who is retiring from the company after more than eight years in the post. He will pass over control in April this year.

Nick Hampton joined Tate & Lyle as chief financial officer in September 2014 from Pepsi, where he worked for over two decades in a number of senior finance and operational roles.

Gerry Murphy, chairman of Tate & Lyle, said: "Nick has been an outstanding Chief Financial Officer with a strong track record of driving performance, building teams and capabilities, and focusing on key customers and markets."

He added his thanks to the outgoing chief and said: "Javed has led the Company with great skill, energy and commitment, and he leaves it in a very strong position."

Nick Hampton said: “As global demand for healthier and tastier food continues to grow, this business has the opportunity to deliver meaningful benefits for our customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large, in the years ahead."

Tate & Lyle sold its eponymous sugar business in 2010 and has since focused on alternative sweeteners such as Splenda. Consumer demand for low-sugar products has grown during that period, with sugar-free Coke recipes last year becoming as popular as regular Coke.

Analysts at Liberum welcomed the change, commenting: "We are delighted to see Mr. Hampton's appointment given his strong leadership during a time of transition. During his tenure, Tate has reestablished a strong financial position and is well on its way to executing on its 2020 goals."

