Donald Tusk tells Brits the door - and his heart - is still open on Brexit

Catherine Neilan

Donald Tusk has told Brits "our hearts are still open for you", marking yet another suggestion that the referendum result could be changed.

The President of the European Council this morning said that Brexit would become a reality "unless there is a change of heart among our British friends".

However, recognising that change of heart is unlikely, Tusk called for "more clarity on the UK's vision" when it comes to future relations.

"Once we have that, the leaders will meet and decide on the way the EU sees its future relationship with the UK as a third country," he said.

"It also means a new set of guidelines. The hardest work is still ahead of us, and time is limited."

The Polish Eurocrat, who is in Strasbourg this morning alongside European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss the latest stage of Brexit, has long fought the result of 2016's vote. But, in an unusual turn of events, his comments echo those of Ukip MEP Nigel Farage, who over the weekend said the result could yet be reversed.

However, work is taking place with the assumption that the UK will leave the EU formally on March 29, 2019, with plans being formulated for what transition will look like ahead of the "end state".

Leaked documents from Brussels suggest the EU wants free movement to continue during the two-year transition, despite the agreement reached in December suggesting that it would end in March 2019.

It also appears that the EU side are preparing for a transition deal to be pushed back into "the summer" - previously both Theresa May and Juncker had said they hoped it would be agreed by the March European Council.