Alys Key

Shares are falling in financial information publisher Euromoney Institutional Investor this morning, after the group said its offices were being inspected by European authorities.

In a statement to the markets, Euromoney confirmed that the European Commission is conducting an unannounced inspection at the Brussels office of its RISI business.

The investigation concerns the sector of kraft paper and industrial paper sacks, which is subject to a European Commission antitrust investigation.

The Commission has previously inspected the offices of other companies involved in the industry due to concerns they have have violated regulations with anticompetitive practices such as price fixing.

RISI is a Euromoney subsidiary which provides independent information to the paper and packaging market.

"RISI is committed to working fully with the Commission during this process," the statement from Euromoney said.

Shares in the London-listed company were down one per cent in early trading.

