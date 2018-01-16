Catherine Neilan

Jeremy Corbyn has released a video slamming the government over its handling of Carillion and claiming the taxpayer is on the hook for "billions of pounds".

Yesterday the government repeatedly insisted its support for the failed outsourcer and construction firm did not amount to a bail out, with Cabinet Office minister David Lidington telling MPs that shareholders and lenders would bare the “brunt of the losses”.

"Taxpayers should not, and will not, bail out private sector companies... or allow rewards for failure," he said.

Separately, a Number 10 spokesman told reporters yesterday morning that there would be a relatively small additional cost to taxpayers for the receiver, noting that contractors such as Carillion were paid as services were provided and insisting that the cost of major projects such as HS2 would not be affected.

However, several hours after Lidington spoke at the despatch box, Corbyn issued a video slamming the government's handling of Carillion and "the outsource first dogma", saying "it is time to put an end to rip off privatisation policies".

He described the collapse as "a watershed moment" and said privatisation had made the NHS crisis - among others - worse.

It's been viewed more than 140,000 times on Twitter alone.

The collapse of Carillion is a watershed moment. It is time to put an end to the rip-off privatisation policies that have done serious damage to our public services and fleeced taxpayers of billions of pounds. pic.twitter.com/Q9zjU7o3Mq — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 15, 2018

Earlier in the day he called for the government to bring "these crucial public sector contracts back in house".

The Government must act quickly to protect employees, pension holders, taxpayers and companies across the supply chain by bringing these crucial public sector contracts back in-house. https://t.co/3kkXLpGiFx — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 15, 2018

He is not the only one to cast a doubt over the government's claims. The Times splashes with claims that taxpayers will be left to pay hundreds of millions of pounds in staff salaries for those working on Carillion's ongoing 450 government contracts.

A Number 10 spokesman reiterated yesterday's comments, telling City A.M. there would be no duplication of payment for services, including salaries, only that "the payment will be made via the receiver, rather than Carillion".