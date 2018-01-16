Tuesday 16 January 2018 8:51am

Tube delays due to over-crowding at King's Cross station in central London

 
Caitlin Morrison
Commuters are facing Tube delays due to over-crowding at King's Cross station in central London this morning.

Transport for London said: "Crowd control measures have been implemented. Please allow some extra time to enter the station or use an alternative station."

The following Tube lines are affected:

  • Metropolitan
  • Hammersmith & City
  • Circle
  • Northern
  • Victoria
  • Piccadilly

