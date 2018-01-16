Commuters are facing Tube delays due to over-crowding at King's Cross station in central London this morning.
Transport for London said: "Crowd control measures have been implemented. Please allow some extra time to enter the station or use an alternative station."
The following Tube lines are affected:
- Metropolitan
- Hammersmith & City
- Circle
- Northern
- Victoria
- Piccadilly
