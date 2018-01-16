Rio Tinto hints at more shareholder returns after record iron ore shipments

Courtney Goldsmith

Mining giant Rio Tinto shipped a record amount of iron ore in the final quarter of 2017 as it said it would continue to deliver "superior" shareholder returns.

The firm's iron ore shipments totalled 90m tonnes in the fourth quarter, up three per cent compared with the previous year.

Total shipments for the year were 330.1m tonnes, up one per cent from 2016 and in line with expectations, despite weather and rail network issues which nearly threw it off track.

Meanwhile, the average sales price for Rio's ore shot up 20 per cent over 2017 to $64.80, driven by healthy demand from Chinese steelmakers.

Chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said the business performed well in the fourth quarter, finishing the year in line with guidance across all major products.

"We shipped 90m tonnes of iron ore from our world-class Pilbara assets, a record quarter which demonstrates the system's growing flexibility," he said.

"In 2017 we announced over $8bn of cash returns to shareholders and continued to reshape the portfolio. Our focus on value over volume and mine-to-market productivity, along with disciplined allocation of cash, will ensure that we continue to deliver superior shareholder returns in the short, medium and the long term."

​Rio will report its full-year results on 7 February, and Reuters reported forecasts point to profit of around $8.5bn, up 85 per cent.

In December, the company named Simon Thompson, a former Anglo American executive, as its new chairman, after caving to shareholder pressure and scrapping plans to appoint the chief exec of the Conservative party Sir Mick Davis as its new chairman. Thompson is set to start in March, succeeding Jan du Plessis.

