Alys Key

Premier Foods has reported a sales boost this morning, helped by strong performances from Batchelors, Angel Delight and sales of mince pies.

The Figures

Sales in the 13 weeks to 30 December 2017 were up four per cent at £261.4m.

International sales grew rapidly, up 26 per cent on the previous year.

Both of the group's divisions experienced growth, with grocery up 4.8 per cent and sweet treats up 2.2 per cent. Sweet treats was slowed down by a 7.3 per cent drop in branded product sales, including a dip in UK sales of Cadbury and Mr Kipling cakes.

One of the group's star performers was dessert food Angel Delight, which had a 30 per cent sales jump following the introduction of ready-made pots.

Meanwhile a record 220m mince pies were sold over the Christmas period, while Bisto and Oxo benefited from advertising campaigns.

Why it's interesting

The trading update follows a statement from the group yesterday in which it sought to play down rumours that it would sell popular noodle and soup brand Batchelors to Nissin, a Japanese company which holds a sizeable stake in Premier.

Today Premier praised its strategic tie-up with Nissin, noting that Batchelors Super Noodles in a pot, which is manufactured by the Japanese company, has now broken the £5m sales mark since its launch last year. Nissin's Soba noodles product has also delivered £2m in sales.

Chief executive Gavin Darby said that "our partnerships with Nissin and Mondelez International continue to deliver strong performances, demonstrating their strategic benefits to us".

What Premier Foods said

Chief executive Gavin Darby said:

"With our leading category positions and commitment to product innovation, our expectations for progress this year remain unchanged."

