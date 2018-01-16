Rebecca Smith

Former London mayor Boris Johnson will appear before members of the London Assembly over the scrapped Garden Bridge, after the foreign secretary agreed to face questions over the failed project.

Johnson had not taken part in Dame Margaret Hodge's review which criticised the project for escalating costs, a weak business case, and "little regard" for value for money. She advised the project be scrapped.

In August last year the plug was pulled on the plan to build a bridge over the River Thames after losing mayor Sadiq Khan's backing, though the £200m project had already resulted in £37m of public money being spent without a spade going in the ground.

Len Duvall, chair of the London Assembly's Oversight Committee - a cross-party group of LA members, said today: "I’m very glad the foreign secretary has responded positively to our summons.

"The former mayor did not participate in the Hodge review of the Garden Bridge project and we believe only part of the story was told, when he appeared before us in December 2015. Dame Margaret did not have the power to formally require the former mayor to give evidence, however the Assembly does have that statutory power."

Last month, the Committee summoned Johnson to appear in front of its members, saying an "important part of the story was not being made public" without the foreign secretary's participation.

A spokesperson for Johnson said at the time that the current mayor was trying to "distract from his own lack of vision and delivery", and that Khan was using his position to "grandstand on issues of the past when he should be delivering a positive vision for the greatest city on earth".

Johnson will now attend the Oversight Committee meeting on Thursday 1 March.

Today, Duvall added:

We will ensure the foreign secretary has all the information he needs to be able to answer our questions on the day. It is important that he gives us a full and complete account of how so much money was spent on a project that was abandoned, at great cost to the London taxpayer.

