Meaty sales to help Greggs hit profit targets

Greggs is expected to serve up profits in line with expectations in 2017 following a rise in sales over the key festive quarter.

The bakery chain, which has more than 1,850 retail outlets across the UK, said total sales grew by 7.4 per cent in a trading update for the year to the end of December 2017.

In the fourth quarter, like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose three per cent, reflecting a favourable trading pattern seen in the last quarter of 2016.

Greggs said the rise in sales was driven by the always popular "classic favourites" like sausage rolls, but seasonal products like mince pies welcomed strong demand as well.

However the firm is also working to modernise as it transitions to a leading "food-on-the-go" brand, and it said its gluten-free soup and caramel latte have proved popular. In 2018, it plans to launch a new focaccia-style pizza.

The firm opened a net 90 new shops, including 45 franchised stores, throughout the year. Going forward, it plans to increase the rate of shop openings with the number of net additions expected to be in the 110 to 130 range.

In the year ahead, Greggs expects cost pressures which are weighing on the entire industry to continue - but at a lower level than in 2017. It aims to rely on its "outstanding value and taste" in the continuing uncertain environment.

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said:

We finished 2017 well, delivering our seventeenth consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth, and anticipate that we will report full year results for 2017 in line with our previous expectations. In the year ahead, we will continue to focus on delivering the outstanding value and taste that Greggs is famous for. 2018 will be a record year for investment in our supply chain and we intend to increase the rate of new shop openings as we continue to grow Greggs as a leading food-on-the-go brand.

