BP is taking a $1.7bn Deepwater Horizon charge

Courtney Goldsmith

Oil major BP will take a $1.7bn (£1.2bn) charge as it winds down a settlement over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

The firm will take the post-tax, non-operating charge in its 2017 fourth quarter results, covering the remaining business economic loss and other claims associated with a court supervised settlement programme. BP said the cash impact is expected to be spread over a multi-year period.

Cash payments related to the disaster in 2018 are now expected to be around $3bn, compared to the company's previous estimate of just over $2bn.

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill in April 2010 killed 11 workers and gushed nearly 5m barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

In 2016, a US court signed off on BP's civil settlement for $18.7bn relating to the incident.

Brian Gilvary, BP's chief financial officer, said: "With the claims facility's work very nearly done, we now have better visibility into the remaining liability. The charge we are taking as a result is fully manageable within our existing financial framework, especially now that we have the company back into balance at $50 per barrel."



Deepwater Horizon has already cost BP more than $60bn.