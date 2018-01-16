Carillion was on life support for months

Christian May

Outsourcing is a tricky business.

Costs are high and profits are slim, meaning the only way to make a success of it is to dominate as many sectors and services as possible. By the time of its collapse, this is exactly what Carillion had done. From the provision of school dinners and road maintenance to the delivery of new hospitals and major infrastructure projects, this outsourcing giant was hoovering up public contracts as recently as last week.

City A.M. has been on Carillion's case since the first profit warning was issued last July, when shares tumbled and a gaggle of short-selling hedge funds made a fortune.

The company's deterioration was laid bare on these pages shortly before Christmas, with a feature based on interviews with whistleblowers who complained of woeful leadership and painted a picture of a firm surviving hand to mouth, day by day.

Yet even as we reported on Carillion offices running out of toilet roll and tea bags (such were the restrictions on expenditure) officials in local and national government continued to feed a dying beast. Why? Lord Adonis was right yesterday when he said the government has “got questions to answer about propping up Carillion with contracts long after its problems became clear.”

Labour's shadow business secretary, Rebecca Long-Bailey, has called for a “full and transparent investigation” but Labour's allies in the trades unions have gone further, claiming the incident highlights the “perils” of allowing the private sector to “run rampant.”

But while Carillion's collapse certainly invites questions about government procurement and an over-reliance on major providers, it does not demolish the case for the private provision of public services. Indeed, as the top official at the Cabinet Office, John Manzoni, told MPs yesterday, “companies fail and succeed...we need to expect some of that to happen.”

Given the state's exposure to Carillion, the government was bound to step in to ensure the continuation of services. Cabinet Office minister David Liddington said yesterday that there would be no “bailout” - adding that shareholders and banks would be baring the “brunt of the losses” and that “taxpayers should not and will not bail out a private sector company.”

Alas, this is effectively what the government has been doing for the best part of a year.