Ross McLean

Manchester Untied cut Manchester City’s lead at the Premier League summit to 12 points as their pursuit of Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez took an unexpected twist.

On a night when City decided to end their interest in the 29-year-old due to the spiralling cost of the deal, Chelsea emerged as surprise contenders for the Chile forward’s signature.

City consider the overall expenditure required to sign Sanchez, whose Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season, to have surpassed the £60m they agreed with the Gunners in the summer before the transfer fell through.

United remain favourites to sign Sanchez after indicating they would meet Arsenal’s £35m valuation of the player, while offering Armenia playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a makeweight in any potential deal.

“No news on Alexis Sanchez, he is an Arsenal player,” said United boss Jose Mourinho after his side’s victory over the Potters. “If he stays it’s great for Arsenal, if he comes to us, great for us, if he goes to another club, great for them.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, denied that United’s win, which followed City’s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, had drastically changed the landscape in the league’s upper echelons.

“It is still a big distance from first to second, a distance that normally the leader controls,” added Mourinho.

“I have been there before and you can play without pressure, with confidence and with a tranquility that you know you can sleep and make a couple of mistakes without any problems.”

United surged into a two-goal lead before half-time courtesy of superb, bending strikes from Antonio Valencia and Anthony Martial, before Romelu Lukaku rifled home a late third.