Banks on the hook for £2bn from Carillion collapse say reports

Banks from the UK and overseas face a £2bn hit from the collapse of construction and outsourcing firm Carillion, according to reports.
The total bill for banks will be almost double the £900m headline debt figure for the group, Sky News reported.
British lenders included Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Santander UK, as well as overseas firms.
The banks were asked to extend a £20m lifeline to the stricken builder to keep it going another week, but the lack of government support meant any deal fell through.
Carillion needed £300m of short-term funding to survive, but its bankers were reluctant to commit to any lending without support from the government, Sky News reported.
Carillion's collapse came after last-gasp talks with the government failed to find a solution at the weekend.
It came after a string of profit warnings from the firm, following a catastrophic £845m write-down on contracts announced in July.
Analysts will closely scrutinise UK bank results in search of any impairments taken on loans to Carillion. John Cronin, head of UK banks research at stockbrokers Goodbody, said the collapse "begs the question" as to whether Barclays will need to take a writedown in its upcoming results, although no public data on individual loan exposure is yet available.
Barclays declined to comment.