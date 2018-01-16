Jasper Jolly

Fears that higher borrowing costs as central banks tighten monetary policy could hit European company profits are unfounded, according to research to be published today by influential ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service.

Firms will face higher borrowing costs as interest rates rise and central banks’ corporate bond holdings are wound down, in moves that would theoretically have a negative impact on businesses.

Moody’s said monetary tightening “could reduce the incentive to refinance in the bond markets” as costs rise.

However, the stronger economic recovery and lower unemployment accompanying the tighter policy will balance out the negative effects, Moody’s said.

The stronger economy will “have a more material positive effect on corporate profitability and investment strategies” than higher interest rates, said report author Richard Morawetz, Moody’s group credit officer for corporate finance.

Investment-grade firms, with debt generally considered to carry a lower risk of default, will be least affected by rising rates, although “speculative-grade firms” could face some issues, Morawetz said.

Economists at the World Bank last week warned that a sharp rise in financing costs could precipitate a shock for the global economy, in a warning to central bankers keen to carry out the so-called normalisation of monetary policy.

Policymakers at both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England are gradually trying to scale back their stimulus efforts, after a decade in which they have slashed interest rates and amassed trillions of pounds of bonds, including corporate bonds, in an effort to keep borrowing costs low.

Central bankers’ task has been made easier as the world economy has picked up pace. Moody’s now forecasts the world economy will grow by around three per cent this year, around the same pace as 2017, although the UK is a “notable laggard”, the report found.

