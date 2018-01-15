Ross McLean

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has vowed to silence his doubters after being unveiled as Chris Coleman’s successor and the new national team boss of Wales.

The 44-year-old, who is yet to confirm his backroom team, has signed a four-year contract after fighting off competition from Coleman’s assistant Osian Roberts, former Wales striker Craig Bellamy and Mark Bowen for the role.

Giggs’s appointment has not been universally welcomed, with some supporters questioning his loyalty to Wales given his tendency to withdraw from friendlies during his playing days.

“I’ll do that [win them over] by winning games. As long as I’m winning games those questions won’t come up,” said Giggs, who won 64 caps between 1991 and 2007.

“It’s up to me to give it my all, which I will, my management team to give their all and also the players to make the country proud, just like they were two years ago at the Euros.

“I’m not on social media so I haven’t seen much of the criticism. I know the criticism is going to come but the way to combat that is to win games. All I can do is work as hard as I can to produce a winning team.”

Giggs, who revealed he has sought the advice of former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, has highlighted qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as his ultimate target.

“I loved playing for my country and now is probably the proudest moment of my life to lead the Welsh nation into the next two to four years, with the Euros and then the World Cup,” added Giggs.

“We haven’t been in a World Cup since 1958. I want to get this group of players there and I want to be part of that.”