Lloyd Dorfman

Over the past few weeks, a number of the UK’s best-known retailers have been reporting on their Christmas trading performances.

With a mixed bag of results, you could be forgiven for being confused about the health of the retail sector. Yet whether sales are up or down, the one consistent thread is the onward march of online retail.

The growth of the internet has certainly revolutionised the retail sector. When I set up my original business, Travelex, from a small shop near the British Museum in 1976, retailing was done over the counter, and the internet was a distant dream.

Today, the internet accounts for about 14 per cent of retail spending in this country – and this is growing fast.

There are reasons to be optimistic about retail in the coming year, and some areas of concern. I have a glass half-full attitude so let’s start with the good news.

In the UK we should be proud of our world-class retailers and powerful international brands.

Companies such as Burberry and Harrods have an attractive global cachet, and many tourists visit the likes of Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason as part of their itinerary.

The UK leads the world in online retail. A recent Ofcom survey showed that 62 per cent of Brits have used next-day delivery for online purchases, while the average for major economies was 44 per cent. We may have been soundly beaten in the recent Ashes series, but the Aussies have some catching up to do in online shopping, with an average of 32 per cent.

The UK is also world-beating at click & collect. The same Ofcom survey showed that 60 per cent of Brits have used click & collect, against a global average of 36 per cent.

We know that this can also work to the benefit of the high street, as a significant proportion of customers who go into stores for their click & collect orders then go on to spend money in the shop while they’re there.

It is also driving new customers into stores. As one senior retailer remarked to me recently, “footfall is the new currency”.

However, despite this optimism, there are also some areas of concern.

The British Retail Consortium claims that EU nationals comprise six per cent of the sector’s workforce, particularly in warehouses and distribution centres. Free movement as we know it is set to end in March 2019, and a new framework requiring registration is bound to reduce the numbers of EU nationals in the UK.

Furthermore, the staggering growth of online retail has put more delivery vans onto our roads, delivering over a billion parcels every year. This adds to our already jammed roads and also impacts the environment. Consolidating deliveries into pick-up points can help address the problem.

So, I am beginning 2018 with some concerns but plenty to be optimistic about. We have a brilliant retail sector in this country, and our new year’s resolution should be to confront the challenges in order to ensure that it stays strong.

