Andrew Haldenby, Jon Trickett

Should the collapse of Carillion bring an end to Whitehall’s reliance on outsourcing?

Yes – Jon Trickett MP is Labour’s shadow minister for the Cabinet Office.

Carillion’s collapse is devastating for the tens of thousands of workers it directly employs and in its supply chain, and for the public services that have been put at risk.

It serves as a stark reminder that the attachment across Whitehall to so-called private sector efficiency was misplaced and has failed.

Other than diehard Tories and the shareholders raking in the proceeds of this racket, you will struggle to find anyone who thinks our hospitals, schools, prisons, and other important government functions, should be run for profit. It is an absolute scandal that money that could be invested in our communities to benefit the many is instead siphoned off by a wealthy few for their own private gain.

So yes, this should sound the death knell for the mass hiving off of our public services. And it raises very serious questions about the judgement of this Conservative government that handed £2bn worth of contracts to a company that had issued three profit warnings.

No – Andrew Haldenby is director of the independent think tank Reform.

Ministers should not throw the baby out with the bathwater. Without private provision, public services would grind to a halt. Almost one third of government spend is on external suppliers.

The state does many things well, but building MRI scanners, GP surgeries, and roads are not among them. Private companies are integral to delivering set-piece events. The 2012 Olympics is just one – £400m under budget, on time and a source of long-term income for London.

More competition should be encouraged through better relations between government and business. Reports suggest Carillion’s problems were in part caused by cost overruns on building hospitals and roads. A focus on the quality of bids, not just cost, would help avoid future problems. This will help make the most of public-private partnerships. Technology can revolutionise public services, but only with the expertise of private companies.

Strong markets, in technology or otherwise, are more resilient to company failure. Ministers should put business nous before ideology.