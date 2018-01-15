Accounting regulator mulls Carillion audit probe

Oliver Gill

Britain's top accounting regulator is mulling an investigation into the actions of Carillion's staff and auditors.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it had been "actively monitoring this situation for some time".

"We have powers to investigate the circumstances relating to the audit of Carillion as well as the actions of the relevant accounting professionals," a statement read.

The actions of Carillion's accounting team, as well as its auditors KPMG, were being reviewed.

Earlier this month, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a probe into announcements made by Carillion prior to a catastrophic £845m contract write-down on 10 July.

By September, contract write-downs have grown to £1.2bn with half-losses topping £1.5bn.

The summer revelation predicated a downward spiral for Britain's second-largest contractor that ended in it collapsing into liquidation shortly before 7am this morning.

Sources close to the FRC said it was in the "early stages of evidence gathering" with respect to Carillion. It will be some time before a further announcement on a probe would be made.

