The government has said it will keep "vital services" going in the wake of Carillion's collapse, insisting this was a better option than bailing the business out.

David Lidington, the new Cabinet Office minister, told MPs that Carillion's shareholders and lenders would bare the “brunt of the losses”.

"Taxpayers should not, and will not, bail out private sector companies... or allow rewards for failure," he said.

Grilled by MPs from all parties, Lidington insisted the government had not dropped the ball in handing the construction giant contracts after it issued profits warnings, the first of which was announced in July a week before being named in a £6.6bn joint venture to work on the high speed rail network HS2.

Those contracts had been agreed prior to the profits warning, and the government sought additional reassurances once Carillion's financial state was known, he said. On contracts agreed after July, Carillion had met all relevant tests and would have been illegal to treat it any differently, Lidington added.

He also dismissed claims it was a party issue, noting that a third of Carillion contracts had been agreed by the previous Labour government.

Lidington went onto confirm that some of the existing contracts would be taken in house by the government.

Asked about the change of clawback rules over the firm's bonuses - something which the IoD has slammed as "highly inappropriate" - Lidington said that the receiver could impose "severe penalties" in event of misconduct, although stressed he would not pre-empt the findings.