Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, financial services and investment specialists. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Ropes & Gray

Global law firm Ropes & Gray has strengthened its industry-leading international risk practice with the appointment of Judith Seddon, one of the UK’s leading financial crime lawyers. Judith will join the firm as a partner and co-head of the firm’s London international risk practice, alongside US and England & Wales qualified partner Amanda Raad. Judith – who joins from Clifford Chance, where she was also a partner – specialises in advising clients on UK and cross-border regulatory and criminal investigations and prosecutions, with a particular focus on the financial services sector. Her experience includes working on some of the largest and highest profile investigations of the Serious Fraud Office. Judith’s expertise will benefit not only UK-based clients, but also any global client doing business in the UK on all issues of white-collar crime, fraud, corruption as well as regulatory investigations. Judith is widely recognised as one of the UK’s leading financial crime lawyers

Smith & Williamson

Smith & Williamson, the financial and professional services group, has appointed Andrew Fisher to the board of Smith & Williamson Holdings Ltd as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Andrew has extensive executive and non-executive experience in the financial services and wealth management sectors, having served as CEO of Towry Group and Coutts & Co. and, more recently, as a non-executive director of private bank, C. Hoare & Co. Andrew succeeds Bob Bogart, who retired as a non-executive director of Smith & Williamson Holdings Ltd in 2017.

Saxo Bank

Saxo Bank, the online multi-asset trading and investment specialist, today announces the appointment of Damian Bunce as chief client officer (CCO), effective from 19 February. Damian joins Saxo’s executive team and will report directly to Kim Fournais, CEO and founder. In his role, Damian will assume overall responsibility for the origination, retention and growth of Saxo Bank’s direct and wholesale business and drive growth through its network of worldwide offices. Damian joins Saxo with over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry with particular expertise in electronic trading across asset classes gained through his work with a number of global banks in London, New York, Tokyo and Moscow. Damian spent nine years at Goldman Sachs where he lead electronic execution sales for Europe, followed by three years at Barclays Capital where he was managing director and head of European electronic sales trading and distribution.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.