MPs demand action from Whirlpool on faulty tumble dryers

MPs have demanded electricals giant Whirlpool take action on one million faulty tumble dryers which they say are a potential fire risk to consumers.

In a report published today, the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy select committee has described Whirlpool's response to the problems as too slow.

The defect has led to 750 fires since 2004, the report said. The committee also called for more action by the government, saying it should set up a single national product safety agency to ensure consumer goods are safe.

Rachel Reeves, chair of the committee, said: "Whirlpool's woeful response to the defect in its tumble dryers has caused huge worry to people with these appliances in their homes. Their delayed and dismissive response to correcting these defects has been inadequate and we call on Whirlpool to resolve issues urgently."

Whirlpool said it had resolved issues with 1.7m tumble dryers as part of its campaign to fix the problem.

“After two years of extensive measures to raise awareness to this campaign – including directly contacting 4 million owners of these appliances – the number of consumers coming forward has fallen sharply," a spokesperson said.

“We continue to urge consumers to contact us immediately if they believe they still own an affected appliance. We can assure consumers that they if they contact us now, they can receive a resolution within one week.”