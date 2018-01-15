Courtney Goldsmith

For the first time since records began ten years ago, London has entered the third week of January without having breached legal air quality limits.

The capital's smoggy air has exceeded legal hourly air pollution limits set for the whole year within six days every year for the last decade, and often in just three days.

Under EU pollution rules, an individual site cannot break the hourly limit of 200 micrograms of nitrogen dioxide per cubic metre of air more than 18 times.

So far in 2018, Brixton Road has exceeded the hourly limit five times while Putney High Street has twice and Croydon's Park Lane has once, according to a live tracker map by the Guardian.

London's air quality is still expected to exceed limits later this month, and recent City Hall analysis showed every part of London exceeded World Health Organisation guidelines for dangerous particles.



London mayor Saidq Khan hailed the improvements but said there is more to be done.

"I’ve made it my priority to safeguard Londoners’ health by targeting the capital’s most polluted areas and ensuring TfL [Transport for London] have the funding needed to deliver the ultra-low emission zone and its expansion to help transform London’s air."

The ULEZ is an area within which most vehicles will need to meet exhaust emission standards or pay a daily charge to travel, set to be launched in April 2019, which Khan said was 17 months ahead of schedule.

He is also consulting on expanding the ULEZ up to the north and south circular roads from 2021 and introducing the ULEZ standards for heavy vehicles like buses, coaches and lorries across London from 2020.

The plans are set to reduce nitrogen oxide road transport emissions by around 45 per cent in central London by 2020 and around 30 per cent in inner and outer London by 2021.

Khan called on the government to "wake up" to the scale of London's air quality problem and deliver tough, new legislation so that legal limits are met year-round.

