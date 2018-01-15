Courtney Goldsmith

Fresh uncertainty has been thrown over the future of Airbus' A380, the world's biggest passenger jet, as the company said it could shut down production if it can't strike a deal with Emirates.

In a webcast today, John Leahy, the company's sales chief, said: "If we can't work out a deal with Emirates I think there is no choice but to shut down the programme."

He said talks with Emirates were ongoing and that he was hopeful a deal would be worked out.

So far, there have been a total of 317 orders for Aribus's superjumbo since its launch in 2007. The firm plans to build 12 this year and a further eight in 2019. The minimum number it said it would build in a year is six.

Leahy said Emirates are "probably the only one in the marketplace who can take a minimum of six A380s a year for a period of eight to 10 years".

Talks between the two firms over an order for 36 A380s broke down during the Dubai Airshow in November.

It came as Airbus today revealed it booked 1,109 net aircraft orders, beating US rival Boeing for the fifth year running, and hit a company record of 718 deliveries in 2017, up four per cent from the previous year.

Airbus announced plans to upgrade the A380 over the summer in an effort to improve sales as airlines opted for smaller twin-engine jets, which cost less both to fly and maintain, although they carry fewer passengers.

