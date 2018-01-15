Catherine Neilan

The Carillion collapse has "echoes of Kids Company, times a million", a senior backbencher has told City A.M., as he reveals plans to begin an inquiry into the construction firm's final months.

Bernard Jenkin, Conservative MP and chairman of the House of Commons Public Administration Committee (PACAC), said he will ask ministers, Carillion's directors and senior management, analysts and shareholder groups to give evidence to a new committee in a matter of weeks.

The committee will meet this afternoon to decide who will be called as Jenkin and colleagues seek to understand why the government continued to hand the FTSE 100 firm multi-billion pound contracts despite it repeatedly issuing profit warnings.

Jenkin said he will look closely at the governance of Carillion, and added he expected to find "broad cultural and system issues" rather than a single figure responsible for failings. He also cited cases of Enron and Tesco, in which insiders knew the extent of their respective problems well before they were made public.

He told City A.M. a review of how the public sector interacts with private sector contractors was "long overdue" - but said there should be a "more symbiotic relationship" between the two.

During an earlier PACAC inquiry into Kids Company, Jenkin's committee found the charity had been given further funding against official advice.

"Here it appears contracts have been let by the system in Whitehall... and other public sector organisations without appreciating this was a risky company."

He said there should be a "closer but more transparent relationship" between the two sides, and said the idea that "big is safe" must be challenged in favour of working with smaller construction firms, something which the Federation of Master Builders has also called for today.

Jenkin added: "There must be a less formulaic, more intelligent approach, to how risk is assessed when making public contracts. And there needs to be more active management - the kudos tends to be with the civil servant who lets the contract, not the bunch of civil servants who manage the contract ongoing."