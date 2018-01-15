Helen Cahill

Rail union RMT has written to Sadiq Khan urging him to take control of Carillion's rail contract work in London.

Construction giant Carillion entered liquidation this morning after rescue talks with lenders and the government failed. Close to 20,000 UK jobs are at risk, and it is not yet known what will happen to Carillion's contracts in defence, education, health and transport.

RMT said today that the mayor of London must intervene to protect Carillion's workforce in the capital.

The firm is responsible for works on Crossrail, the London Overground, Heathrow Express and the east London line extension. The union has said Khan could take the contracts into public ownership through Transport for London.

In a letter to Khan, RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "RMT’s absolute priority at this stage is our members jobs and their pension rights.

"The workers caught in the middle of this financial meltdown at Carillion are not responsible for the crisis and they should have protection and guarantees from the government including an assurance that all operations in London will be directly transferred over to Transport for London with all jobs, pensions and rights safe guarded. That is the very least we would expect."

Carillion was struggling with its £1.5bn debt pile, which included a £587m pension deficit. The Financial Conduct Authority has temporarily suspended trading in Carillion's shares.