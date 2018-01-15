Catherine Neilan

Momentum has strengthened its grip on the Labour party, securing the three places on its ruling National Executive Committee (NEC).

Momentum founder Jon Lansman hailed the result as creating "the 21st century version of the Socialist party I joined 44 years ago".

Really honoured to now represent almost 600,000 members on the national executive of @UKLabour - at last the 21st century version of the Socialist party I joined 44 years ago pic.twitter.com/53ot5DMpjO — Jon Lansman (@jonlansman) January 15, 2018

He joins the committee alongside Yasmine Dar and Rachel Garnham, beating comedian Eddie Izzard, who came a distant fourth.

DAR, Yasmine 68,388 ELECTED LANSMAN, Jon 65,163 ELECTED GARNHAM, Rachel 62,982 ELECTED IZZARD, Eddie 39,508 BAXTER, Johanna 27,234 JOSAN, Gurinder Singh 25,224 DONOVAN, Nick 11,944 MORRISON, Nicola 7,551 TAYLOR, Sarah 7,011

The influence of the NEC, which was at its most powerful in the 1980s, has resurged under Jeremy Corbyn, having been reformed under the centrist government Tony Blair. It has the power to expel Labour party members who have brought it into disrepute or to readmit previously expelled members.

Today's result makes it more likely that centrist MPs could come under pressure to fall in line or face deselection.

It is also instrumental in deciding who will be leader, granting Corbyn the right to stand during the 2016 leadership challenge despite having the support of less than half of his party's MPs.

Current members of the NEC include Corbyn, his deputy Tom Watson and other Labour frontbenchers including Rebecca Long-Bailey, as well as representatives from trade unions.