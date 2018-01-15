Monday 15 January 2018 1:43pm

Momentum sweeps NEC elections as founder Jon Lansman hailing it as result for "21st century socialism"

 
Catherine Neilan
Follow Catherine
Jeremy Corbyn Holds A Rally On The Eve Of The Labour Conference
Momentum candidates beat comedian Eddie Izzard into fourth place (Source: Getty)

Momentum has strengthened its grip on the Labour party, securing the three places on its ruling National Executive Committee (NEC).

Momentum founder Jon Lansman hailed the result as creating "the 21st century version of the Socialist party I joined 44 years ago".

He joins the committee alongside Yasmine Dar and Rachel Garnham, beating comedian Eddie Izzard, who came a distant fourth.

DAR, Yasmine 68,388 ELECTED
LANSMAN, Jon 65,163 ELECTED
GARNHAM, Rachel 62,982 ELECTED
IZZARD, Eddie 39,508
BAXTER, Johanna 27,234
JOSAN, Gurinder Singh 25,224
DONOVAN, Nick 11,944
MORRISON, Nicola 7,551
TAYLOR, Sarah 7,011

The influence of the NEC, which was at its most powerful in the 1980s, has resurged under Jeremy Corbyn, having been reformed under the centrist government Tony Blair. It has the power to expel Labour party members who have brought it into disrepute or to readmit previously expelled members.

Today's result makes it more likely that centrist MPs could come under pressure to fall in line or face deselection.

It is also instrumental in deciding who will be leader, granting Corbyn the right to stand during the 2016 leadership challenge despite having the support of less than half of his party's MPs.

Current members of the NEC include Corbyn, his deputy Tom Watson and other Labour frontbenchers including Rebecca Long-Bailey, as well as representatives from trade unions.

Tags

Related articles

The Electoral Commission is investigating Momentum over election spending
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

Starmer insists Labour is "flexible" on Brexit as divisions widen
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

Mandatory Labour MP reselections just got more likely
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff