Shell makes a North Sea comeback with plan to redevelop its Penguins field

As oil prices sit at around $70 a barrel, Royal Dutch Shell said it is reinforcing its commitment to the UK with a plan to redevelop its Penguins oil and gas field in the North Sea - its first major project in basin in six years.

The oil major gave the green light to the construction of a floating production, storage and offloading (FSPO) vessel, marking the first new manned installation for Shell in the northern North Sea in almost 30 years.

“This is great news and an exciting start to the new year," said Deirdre Michie, chief executive of Oil & Gas UK.



Shell said the field offered an "attractive opportunity" with a break-even price below $40 a barrel and a peak production target for the FSPO of around 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.



“Penguins demonstrates the importance of Shell’s North Sea assets to the company’s upstream portfolio,” said Andy Brown, director of Shell’s oil and gas production, known in the industry as upstream.

“Shell has had a strong presence in this part of the northern North Sea for more than 40 years. Having reshaped our portfolio over the last twelve months, we now plan to grow our North Sea production through our core production assets," said Steve Phimister, vice president for upstream in the UK and Ireland said.

"In doing so, we will continue to work with the UK government, our partners and the regulator to maximise the economic recovery in one of Shell’s heartlands," he said.

Production in the ageing basin has declined since the late 1990s.

In November, Shell completed the sale of nearly half of its less profitable North Sea assets to private equity firm Chrysaor as part of its drive to ditch $30bn worth of assets. The Penguins field redevelopment is Shell's first major project in the North Sea since 2012.

Michie said Shell's commitment to the North Sea showed the UK Continental Shelf still holds investment potential as improved efficiency makes the area more commercially attractive.

“We are hopefully entering a more positive phase for our industry in the UK with new projects on the horizon that I hope will bring a much needed boost for companies in the supply chain," she said.

The Penguins field, which sits about 150 miles north east of the Shetland Islands, currently processes oil and gas using four existing drill centres tied back to the Brent Charlie platform.

The redevelopment of the field is required when Brent Charlie stops production. Shell will drill an additional eight wells, which will be tied back to the new FPSO vessel.

Natural gas will be exported through the tie-in of existing subsea facilities and additional pipeline infrastructure, Shell said.

