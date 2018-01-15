HS2 "not at risk" after Carillion collapses, government says

Catherine Neilan

The high speed network HS2 is "not at risk" as a result of Carillion's collapse, a government spokesman has insisted, and rejected claims the firm was "fed" contracts to keep it alive.

The construction giant was forced to call in the liquidators this morning after last-ditch talks with the government and its lenders over the weekend failed. It employs 43,000 people, 19,000 of whom are based in the UK.

Just six months ago Carillion was named by transport minister Chris Grayling as one of three firms on the £6.6bn HS2 contract just a week after it issued its first of three profits warnings.

This morning the government's spokesman dodged a question about Grayling's decision, instead saying additional due diligence had been carried out prior to the contract being signed, and that Carillion's joint venture partners Kier and Eiffage had both committed to underwrite the deal.

He added: "That’s the key point: HS2 is not at risk because of this - it will be delivered."

The spokesman said there were no current plans for a review of the government's due diligence process, saying the receiver would report its findings first "and if there are any lessons to be learned, they will be".

He added that "most" contracts awarded to Carillion after its first profit warning had been joint ventures, which have this undertaking. He could not confirm the number of JV contracts, but said it was "single figures".

Carillion has around 450 ongoing government contracts, but the spokesman could not confirm how many were joint ventures.

He also dismissed claims that contracts were being handed to the firm in order to keep it afloat, insisting "normal tendering processes were followed".