Shares in two of the UK's largest construction firms fell this morning after they admitted they will take hits running into the tens of millions of pounds after Carillion's collapse.

Balfour Beatty fell 2.5 per cent in lunchtime trading, while Galliford Try dipped 4.3 per cent, after the pair rushed out statements admitting they will be hit by the liquidation of Carillion, announced this morning.

Balfour, which has joint ventures with Carillion on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, the A14 in Cambridgeshire and junctions on the M60 and M62, said it is likely to have a cash impact between £35m and £45m.

Meanwhile, Galliford, which is also working with Carillion on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, said it and Balfour may have to fork out an extra £60m-£80m to complete the project, which will be "funded equally between the joint venture members".

Network Rail and Keir Group have both triggered contingency plans after this morning's announcement.

Speedy Hire takes a hit

Shares in Speedy Hire also fell in morning trading, dropping 5.7 per cent as analysts warned of the impact of Carillion's collapse on the company.

"In 2017 Speedy renewed a supply contract with Carillion and at the time indicated that in total it could be worth up to £45m over three years," said analysts at Liberum.

"This would imply annual revenues from Carillion of up to £15m, or 3.8 per cent of our current full year 2019 revenue estimate (£394m), making it is one of the group’s largest clients.

"As a result, we would see today’s announcement by Carillion that it has entered into compulsory liquidation as an unhelpful development."

