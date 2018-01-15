XLMedia continues acquisitions streak with €15m buyout of Finnish firm

Alys Key

Aim-listed XLMedia has agreed to acquire a leading Finnish gambling information company for €15m (£13.4m).

The acquisition of Good Game is expected to immediately enhance earnings in the current financial year. Last year the company, which owns several websites, brought in revenues of €1.7m.

Shares in XLMedia were up one per cent at the time of writing.

It marks a big investment in the gambling vertical for the digital performance marketing firm, which has previously reported record revenues after expanding beyond the area into price comparison websites.

"As we develop our business, we continue to capitalise on the infrastructure we have built, and take opportunities to expand further through acquisitions," said chief executive Ory Weihs. "With our current network, technology and sector expertise, the additional assets will be integrated easily into our operation, adding to our strong base of assets and recurring revenues."

XLMedia took on a string of new acquisitions last year, and its CEO said today that the company would continue to do so.

Bet on it

Meanwhile shares in gambling technology firm Gaming Realms were up almost 10 per cent this morning after it announced a deal with 888.

The mobile games developer has licenced use of some of its games by 888 for a three year period. This follows the agreement of a 10-year services deal with Jackpotjoy.

