The owner of Coq D'Argent, Madison and other City dining favourites has reported a record Christmas.

D&D London, which owns 30 restaurants across London and Leeds, increased revenues for the four weeks to 31 December by 11 per cent on the year.

Restaurants in the City of London were among the strongest performers, with sales at Madison at One New Change, up 28 per cent.

Coq D'Argent, which sits atop the iconic Poultry building, saw revenues increase 15 per cent, while the Paternoster Chop House was up nine per cent.

The group's other restaurants in the capital include Quaglino's and 100 Wardour Street in the West End, which both recorded increased sales over Christmas.

"We continue to be successful with our more recently opened venues like German Gymnasium," commented chief executive and chair Des Gunewardena. "But what is really great to see is the excellent performance of some of our longest established restaurants like Coq d’Argent, Quaglino’s and 100 Wardour Street."

The company also operates Made In Chelsea favourite Bluebird, which is set to open a second branch in White City this year.

Meanwhile its international business experienced strong growth, with Alcazar in Paris up 37 per cent and Gustavinos in New York up 10 per cent.

