Virgin Trains re-stocks Daily Mail after intervention by Richard Branson

Helen Cahill

Virgin Trains will be re-stocking the Daily Mail after an intervention by Sir Richard Branson.

The train company caused a stir earlier this month when it said it would no longer sell the Daily Mail because it did not agree with the paper's values.

There was a fierce backlash against the move, with some accusing Virgin Trains of censorship.

Branson has said today that he was not aware of Virgin Trains' decision to axe the Daily Mail, and that the company made the decision due to feedback from some employees.

In a blog post, the entrepreneur said: "But we must also listen to the concerns voiced widely this week – by those who agree with The Mail’s editorial stance and those who vehemently disagree with it – that this move has been seen as censorship.

"Freedom of speech, freedom of choice and tolerance for differing views are the core principles of any free and open society. While Virgin Trains has always said that their passengers are free to read whatever newspaper they choose on board West Coast trains, it is clear that on this occasion the decision to no longer sell The Mail has not been seen to live up to these principles."