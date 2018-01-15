There are inevitably questions about the ability of the supply chain to withstand this shock. We believe there are two key mitigating factors; 1) The industry is very fragmented, Carillion arguably only has a three per cent share of wider industry, and 2) Carillion has used supply chain financing or reverse factoring, which means that some trade creditors were taking payments early, with the help of the banks. Carillion tended to rely more on sub-contractors than builders merchants, which means that the liquidation will only affect companies with similar supply chains. All companies closely monitor their own supply chains. The risk is that failures among tier two suppliers and below, feed back up the system towards the tier one contractors. - Joe Brent, Liberum