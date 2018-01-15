Thousands of jobs were at risk this morning after construction giant Carillion said it had begun liquidation proceedings.
The announcement left the City, which had been anxiously watching its fall from grace since last July, in shock. Here's what analysts said:
Read more: Carillion timeline – how did things get so bad?
|
1. Wrong decision for the wrong reasons
|The government’s decision to walk away from Carillion appears to be based on optics rather than logic and looks like the wrong decision was made for the wrong reasons. There is no doubt that Carillion posed a huge political challenge for the government, which did not want to be seen to bail out another group of private shareholders and banks after suffering such a backlash from their decisions during the financial crisis. However, the prospect of the government temporarily funding existing Carillion public service contracts, alongside the likely increase in costs for renegotiating contracts with new suppliers, make it highly likely that they could ultimately pay far more than if they had provided the guarantees that Carillion’s creditors needed.
- Rebecca O'Keefe, Interative Investor
|
2. Government painted a false picture of health
|
Given the government was already up to its neck in this, shareholders have every right to be disappointed. The FCA is looking at the timing of profits warnings but you could also argue that the number and value of government contracts being awarded following those warnings also misled investors by painting a false picture of health. They may also question why banks that were bailed out by taxpayers were among those who forced the company to the brink. A terrible mess and one that will take a long time to clean up.
- Neil Wilson, ETX Capital
|
3. Public purse could be hit
|
The public purse could well take a hit from this with Carillion the biggest manager of military bases for the Ministry of Defence and also providing facilities management services for hospitals, schools and critical work for HS2 - the large rail infrastructure project. Whitehall spokesmen have stated that the government may take contracts in-house or use other firms that were working with Carillion in an attempt to see the contracts through to completion.
- David Cheetham, XTB
|
4. Sign of negligence
|
It has been more than surprising, possibly even negligent that the UK government continued to dish out contracts to Carillion even though their future has looked uncertain for some time. Over £2bn worth of government contracts were handed to Carillion during the time that the firm gave three profit warnings. This screams negligence on the behalf of the government and is a costly mistake that the UK government can ill afford.
- Simon Revington, City Index
|
5. Supply chain disruption is likely
|
There are inevitably questions about the ability of the supply chain to withstand this shock. We believe there are two key mitigating factors; 1) The industry is very fragmented, Carillion arguably only has a three per cent share of wider industry, and 2) Carillion has used supply chain financing or reverse factoring, which means that some trade creditors were taking payments early, with the help of the banks. Carillion tended to rely more on sub-contractors than builders merchants, which means that the liquidation will only affect companies with similar supply chains. All companies closely monitor their own supply chains. The risk is that failures among tier two suppliers and below, feed back up the system towards the tier one contractors.
- Joe Brent, Liberum
|
6. Too much complexity
|
It is hard to find what operational synergy or overlap in expertise can be found between providing school meals, maintaining prisons, building hospitals or arranging project finance, yet Carillion did them all and it did so in several geographies, not just one. The very best long-term investments develop a competitive edge – via a technological lead, a brand or market share, for example – and then deepen their core competence. Carillion was juggling complex, long-term contracts across a range of disciplines and geographies, a feat which ultimately proved beyond it, especially once a small number of big projects went wrong.
- Russ Mould, AJ Bell
|
7. Little of value to be saved
|
For a company Carillion's size, it is extremely rare to opt for a liquidation rather than an administration - and a compulsory liquidation at that.
It suggests there is little, if anything, of value within the company to be saved. Almost every big insolvency in recent years has been a move towards administration rather than liquidation.
- David Birne, HW Fisher & Company
|
8. A new low
|
Could this be seemed as a low point for the sector and viewed in time as a turning point? Well, with so many companies running into difficulty over the last 10 years, Balfour Beatty, Serco and Capita to name three, there will be a renewed focus on how these companies operate. Building new and maintaining existing infrastructure affects everybody and is hugely important and it is of my view that the British public deserve better.
- Graham Spooner, The Share Centre
|
9. Vultures circle
|
Much of the morning has seen Carillion’s peers and partners let investors know whether or not they’ll be hurt by the company’s liquidation.
Of course there were plenty of vultures in the sector circling the Carillion carrion. Serco Group, which bought £47.7m in healthcare contracts from the crisis-hit company back in December, jumped 4.5 per cent, while Capita climbed 1 per cent and Interserve rose 2.6 per cent.
- Connor Campbell, SpreadEx
|
10. Taxpayers will foot the bill
|
The decision by the UK government to award a whole host of notable contracts to a firm which had issued three back-to-back profit warnings is clearly coming back to haunt them, adding another headache for beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May. The taxpayers are ultimately set to foot the bill for covering any costs arising from the firm’s inability to continue delivering on those contracts.
- Joshua Mahony, IG
|
11. A product of competitive outsourcing
|Ultimately the situation around Carillion is a function of a competitive outsourcing and construction markets in the UK, amplified by excessive financial leverage which has built up over recent years. While the departure of a competitor may ease this, we think the impact will likely be small given the fragmented nature of the market.