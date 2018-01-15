Catherine Neilan

The government's reliance on major construction firms must come to an end in the wake of the collapse of Carillion, a trade association has said.

The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) says the announcement that the construction giant has been forced to call in the liquidators reveals the extent to which government is exposed to the majors.

Carillion was handed a number of government contracts, worth several billion pounds, despite having issued three profits warnings since July.

Brian Berry, chief executive of the FMB, said: “Carillion’s liquidation is terrible news for all those who work for the company and it will have serious knock-on effects for the many smaller firms in its supply chain, some of which will be in serious financial danger as a result of Carillion’s demise.

“Carillion’s liquidation raises serious questions for the government, not least about its over-reliance on major contractors. The government needs to open up public sector construction contracts to small and micro firms by breaking larger contracts down into smaller lots," he added.

"That way, it can spread its risk while also reaping the benefits that come from procuring a greater proportion of its work from a broad range of small companies. Construction SMEs train two-thirds of all apprentices and are a sure-fire way of spreading economic growth more evenly throughout the UK.”

The firm, which posted revenues of more than £5bn in 2016, employs around 19,000 people in the UK and 43, 000 people globally.

The firm is a major government supplier, providing services in defence, education, health and transport, and has a number of high-profile contracts, including the high-speed rail HS2.