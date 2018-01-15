Alys Key

Shares in London-listed plastics maker Carclo have dropped nearly 50 per cent this morning after the group issued a profit warning and announced the departure of its chair and financial chief.

Having said in November that it expected a stronger second half for the financial year, the company warned today that this would now not be achieved due to delays in contracts being awarded.

In its technical plastics division, Carclo has been hit by an unexpected delay in the awarding of two large tooling and automation contracts, while another customer has failed to increase its orders.

Meanwhile its LED technologies business has also experienced delays in the awarding of three new contracts.

Profit expectations for the year ending 31 March 2018 have now been slashed and the company said it has also adjusted its outlook for the following year.

Shares tumbled almost 50 per cent in early trading and were down 46.8 per cent at the time of writing.

At the same time, group finance director Robert Brooksbank is to leave the company after 14 years in the post. Chairman Michael Derbyshire will retire after six years on board, to be replaced by former Senior chief executive Mark Rollins.