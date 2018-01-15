Carillion chairman Philip Green was a Number 10 adviser

Catherine Neilan

The collapse of construction firm Carillion has put the relationship of chairman Philip Green with government under the microscope.

This morning the firm filed for liquidation after talks with Cabinet Office minister David Lidington and a number of other ministers over the weekend failed.

Carillion employs 43,000 people, with nearly 20,000 in the UK. It is not yet clear how the firm's staff will be affected. The firm is a major government supplier, providing services in defence, education, health and transport, and has a number of high-profile contracts, including the high-speed rail HS2.

In the last six months it has issued three profit warnings.

Green was appointed as an adviser to Number 10 on corporate responsibility by David Cameron in 2011 - the same year he joined Carillion.

It is thought he stepped down from that role in December 2016.

Neither Number 10 nor the Cabinet Office would comment on the nature of the advice given, or why Green stepped down when he did.

Green, who became chairman of Carillion, is also chairman of Williams & Glyn - the bank RBS has failed to sell as part of its bailout conditions - although he is not the same man who heads up fashion business Arcadia (also a former government adviser). He is not thought to be related to Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green.

Jon Trickett, Labour's shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, today plans to demand answers over the due diligence carried out after Carillion issued its first profit warning last summer and which ministers were involved in the decision.

“Alarm bells have been ringing for over six months about the state of Carillion’s finances, so the Government must come forward and answer questions on exactly what due diligence measures were undertaken, before awarding contracts to Carillion worth billions of taxpayers' money," he said.

Public affairs committee chair and Labour MP Meg Hillier added the collapse raised "grave concerns about jobs, the delivery of public services and the way Government conducts its business.

“The Public Accounts Committee has previously warned of the risks when contractors, paid from the public purse, become too big to fail.

“Government now faces a stark choice: bail Carillion out or let public services and projects suffer. Either way, taxpayers will get a raw deal.

“Government has serious questions to answer about its role in allowing taxpayers’ exposure to escalate to this point.”