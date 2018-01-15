Network Rail and Kier Group trigger contingency plans on Carillion collapse

Courtney Goldsmith

Network Rail and Kier Group have both announced they are activating contingency plans following the collapse of embattled construction firm Carillion.

Network Rail, which as recently as November awarded Carillion a contract to upgrade existing track and infrastructure, reassured passengers that services would be running as normal today.

It said it would work closely with Carillion's management team as well as administrators to ensure projects that they are working on continue and that the supply chain is maintained.

"Our aim is to ensure, as far as possible, that this news has as little impact as possible on our projects to grow and expand the railway network," Network Rail said.

Meanwhile, Kier Group, which operates joint ventures involving Carillion on the HS2 high-speed rail and the Highways England smart motorways programme said:​​ "We have put in place contingency plans for each of these projects and are working closely with clients so as to achieve continuity of service."

After a short period of transition for the contracts, Kier said it does not expect there to be an adverse financial impact on the group.

Kier Group is a leading UK building and civil engineering contractor.

Shares in the company rose 1.66 per cent to 1,099.97p in morning trading.

