Alys Key

Engineering firm Rolls-Royce has confirmed it is reviewing options for its L'Orange business, putting a possible $700m (£509m) sale on the table.

The jet engine maker responded to reports that it could dispose of the business, saying it was reviewing strategic options for L'Orange.

"Irrespective of the outcome of this review, Rolls-Royce intends to maintain close ties to L'Orange, either as an owner or as a key customer," the statement said.

L'Orange is a division which makes fuel injectors used in diesel engines. It was incorporated into Rolls-Royce, then Tognum Group, in 2006.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the company was seeking to raise as much as $700m from any sale. This would make it the biggest deal struck during chief executive Warren East's tenure.

Shares in Rolls Royce were down slightly this morning.