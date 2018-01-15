Ukip leader Henry Bolton dumps girlfriend over racist Meghan Markle comments

Catherine Neilan

Ukip leader Henry Bolton has ended his relationship with glamour model Jo Marney after it emerged she had made racist comments about actress and princess-in-waiting Meghan Markle.

Bolton had been facing calls to resign in the wake of the scandal, with the Mail on Sunday revealing Marney had repeatedly used the word "negro" and said "This is Britain, not Africa" during a text discussion about the royal engagement.

During broadcast interviews this morning, the Ukip leader confirmed the relationship - which only went public a fortnight ago - had come to an end. Bolton insisted he would stay in the role.

"I don't defend these comments whatsoever and indeed Jo has been suspended pending an investigation under the normal rules of the party for such things and it is against the constitution for the party to be racist in any way,” Bolton told This Morning. “As of last night the romantic side of our relationship is ended."

On 4 January, 54-year-old Bolton confirmed he had left his 42-year-old wife for 25-year-old Marney, who had shared pictures of the two over Christmas.

Pro-Brexit Marney has also been suspended from the party, Bolton confirmed.

Bolton has been leader of Ukip since September.