Labour calls for investigation into government's handling of Carillion

Labour’s shadow minister for the Cabinet Office has called for a "serious investigation" into the government's handling of Carillion after it awarded the troubled firm £2bn worth of contracts in the time three profit warnings were announced.

Jon Trickett said the government should "act quickly" to bring public sector contracts back in-house to protect public services and ensure employees, supply chain companies, taxpayers and pension fund members are protected.

"It is vital that shareholders and creditors are not allowed to walk away with the rewards from profitable contracts while the taxpayer bails out loss-making parts of the business," Trickett said.

In a tweet, he added that the government needed outline the contingency plan they promised when it faces questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary, told the BBC there were "extreme concerns" about the government's issuing of contracts to Carillion despite its profit warnings.

Long-Bailey called for a "full investigation" into the government's conduct. She said she expected the government to make a statement to the Commons on Monday.

Carillion filed for a compulsory liquidation this morning, and it said the government would provide the funding required to maintain existing public services contracts.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable also called for a parliamentary inquiry "into some of the very questionable decisions made in the past few months, not least the award of public contracts to a company that was clearly in danger of collapse.

"The issue of the former chief executive still being paid his salary, plus perks and bonus, is also a reward for failure that has to be looked into.”

Government defends handling of Carillion

Cabinet office minister David Lidington, told the BBC Carillion's collapse was "regrettable".

Lidington said the taxpayer could not be expected to bail out a private sector company, "particularly when their troubles arose for the most part from a side of the business that is nothing to so with UK government contracts".

He said contingency plans were drawn up following the company's first profit warning last year and that contracts awarded after July 2017 were joint venture arrangements so that Carillion's partners could take the projects over.

