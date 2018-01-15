Second floor of Indonesia Stock Exchange collapses

Courtney Goldsmith

The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building has collapsed, injuring around a dozen people according to reports.

A Reuters witness said police were cordoning off the multi-storey building and around a dozen people were being carried from the building on stretchers.

The collapse occurred during a midday trading break, the BBC reported, and the stock exchange was evacuated. Trading has resumed.

The building, located in Jakarta, is also home to a local World Bank office on the 12th and 13th floors.

Adam Harvey, an ABC south-east Asia correspondent, tweeted that there were "many casualties".