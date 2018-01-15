Oliver Gill

Emergency talks held by the Cabinet Office over the future of Carillion ended without a rescue deal last night, leaving the contractor scrambling for help from its banks.

The construction and outsourcing firm holds a large range of government contracts, yet is swamped by £1.5bn of debts – including a £587m pension deficit – and a £300m cash hole.

Talks were held throughout the weekend, with lenders banking on government assistance. However, no agreement was found and the company’s future remained uncertain at the time of going to print in the early hours of this morning.

After the government meeting ended without a deal, Carillion directors made a final rescue plea to the company’s banks, according to Sky News.

The government will face intense criticism from opposition parties today over the awarding of contracts and other support to Carillion last year, even after its difficulties came to light.

City A.M. can reveal that ministers handed Carillion a $180m (£132m) taxpayer-backed guarantee four days before an announcement by the contractor prompted a huge market sell-off last summer.

UK Export Finance gave Carillion $180m of support on 6 July last year to build two new office towers in Dubai. On 10 July the firm, which employs around 20,000 people in the UK, shocked investors with £845m of contract write-downs in the first of a string of profit warnings.

“Giving a loan guarantee within a few days of the difficulties in July, it is extraordinary,” Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable told City A.M.

Cable added: “Until very recently, trade finance was extremely conservative in their lending practices. It is very difficult to think they went ahead with this knowing all the facts. The logic of that is that they were not told the facts.”

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner added: “The support given to Carillion overseas, including direct lending, by the government in order to boost international trade could see the taxpayer picking up enormous bills if the company collapses.”

Labour today slammed separate government awards – including the controversial HS2 rail link – to Carillion of “contracts worth nearly £2bn” after the 10 July profit warning.

“Alarm bells have been ringing for over six months about the state of Carillion’s finances, so the government must come forward and answer questions on exactly what due diligence measures were undertaken, before awarding contracts to Carillion worth billions of taxpayers’ money,” said shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett.

Echoing calls by several trade unions last week, Trickett urged the government to take contracts back in-house.