Francesca Washtell, Alys Key

From thrillers to audiobooks and polemic non-fiction, here's what you should get your teeth into this month:

Non-fiction: Killjoys by Christopher Snowdon (4 stars)

Even the name of this polemic book from the IEA’s Christopher Snowdon is gearing up for a fight. In Killjoys, he goes after paternalists hard, and with ruthless logic, systematically breaking down their justifications for controlling public consumption of tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy foods. He deals fairly with opponents, assessing a spectrum of paternalism from the softer “nudge theory” of Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein to Sarah Conly and her hardline ‘against autonomy’ stance.

It is a short read, but neatly packs in the basic economic and philosophical reasons for deregulation, while debunking some common myths along the way.

Snowdon’s argument is simple: people should be left to do what they want as long as they are not hurting anyone else. The government should not interfere on the grounds that it knows better. His argument relies heavily on John Stuart Mill’s harm principle, but this does not weaken it, given that even the most hardline proponents of paternalism attempt to justify their ideas under the same principle. Here is a book that will always be topical, given how frequently the debate is reignited; the sugar tax, plain packaging, meat consumption and alcohol duty were all headline issues in 2017.

It will perhaps be more interesting to those not already converted to Snowdon’s point of view. The book has a natural audience of free marketeers, Yet for anyone on the fence or generally incognisant of the issues at hand, it offers something more by encouraging a new view of policymaking. This exercise in critical thinking is well worth the slice of your time that it takes to read it. Alys Key

Killjoys – A Critique of Paternalism by Christopher Snowdon | Available as a free download on the IEA website or on Amazon for £12.50

Audiobook: Principles - Life and Work by Ray Dalio (3 stars)

For Ray Dalio, the habit of recording his personal principles began after a frank conversation with a cluster of close colleagues who feared his management style was being misinterpreted. In Principles, the founder of goliath hedge fund Bridgewater Associates offers a concise but rich biography before setting out the rules he has used to guide his professional and private lives, many of which can be distilled into the lessons of knowing yourself and being honest about the situation in front of you. While the material is excellent, the long list of often subtly different principles and sub-principles was at times difficult to follow in an audio format. Francesca Washtell

Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio | Simon & Schuster Audio | Available on Audible.co.uk for £26.29 or free with a 30-day Audible trial

Thriller: Trading Down by Stephen Norman (5 stars)

There is a paradox about cybersecurity: it sounds exciting, but much of the practice of it, in the form of IT work, really isn’t. In Trading Down, Stephen Norman puts his 20 years at the frontline of investment banking IT to good use, spinning a fast-paced whodunnit yarn about an internal security breach at a bank major enough to wreck the wider financial system if it were to collapse. Norman’s hero, in this case IT executive Chris Peters, has a lifestyle many in the City will understand if not know personally: as an exhausted, overstretched person trying to please everyone while at the same time pleasing no one. A riveting page turner that both captures and transcends the bureaucracy of finance IT. Francesca Washtell

Trading Down by Stephen Norman | Endeavour Press | £8.99

Reference: Harriman’s Stock Market Almanac by Stephen Eckett (4 stars)

Just because most stock market information is now online doesn’t mean that’s the only place you should turn for it. In the 2018 version of Harriman’s Stock Market Almanac, gone is the former diary-style layout and in its place is a more logical format of a stock market calendar followed by in-depth explanations of many strategies and phenomenons you have likely heard of but may not ever have done your homework on. A sound reference guide for those who know the market already and those who are coming to it afresh, this year’s emphasis on trends and anomalies that efficient market theory would say shouldn’t exist is as refreshing as it is educational. Francesca Washtell

Harriman’s Stock Market Almanac 2018 | Stephen Eckett | Harriman House Ltd | £20.00

