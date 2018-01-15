Fire and Fury

Francesca Washtell

There are few books that can justifiably be described as publishing sensations.

Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury was given a boost to instant-bestseller status by threats of legal action from the White House before it was released, prompting its publishers to launch it early and helping it shift 29,000 copies in its first weekend.

But even without the free publicity, this is a book that would have deservedly topped bestseller lists, at least in the States, for its up-close-and-personal account of the omnishambles of Donald Trump’s first nine months in power.

Wolff has woven his narrative, although disputed by the White House, from more than 200 interviews and notes from his vantage point on a West Wing couch, from where he was “more a constant interloper than an invited guest – something close to an actual fly on the wall”. His account takes the view that most of the errors and dubious decisions were a result of cock-up not conspiracy from an inexperienced campaign that was resigned to not winning.

Unsurprisingly, Trump doesn’t come off well. The picture of him that emerges is one of an often-cruel, self-centred man-child whose attention span is short and is unable to grasp the relationship between cause and effect. Policy wasn’t top-down, from Trump to his aides, but instead fed up to him, with his close circle trying to interpret what he may respond well to each day and feeding him information on that basis.

Fire and Fury’s likely unsurpassable strength, though, is the story of the power struggles among the central characters that filled the vacuum left behind by Trump’s incompetence. From former chief strategist Stephen Bannon’s wish for Trumpism-Bannonism to succeed, animosities between him and Trump’s son-in-law and daughter duo Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump or “Jarvanka” (not to mention clashes with an economic team that included former Goldman Sachs big-hitters), and the gradual quitting and firing of a supporting cast of wider White House characters.

Core reading for anyone wishing to brush up on the details of what happened last year – or just looking for entertainment.

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House | Michael Wolff | Little, Brown | £20.00

Michael Wolff on a "strong and stable genius"

The leitmotif for Trump about his own campaign was how crappy it was and how everyone involved in it was a loser.

Trump didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. If it was print, it might as well not exist. Some believed that for all practical purposes he was no more than semiliterate.

Trump was the one variable that, in management terms, simply could not be controlled. He was like a recalcitrant two-year-old.

