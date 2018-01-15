Francesca Washtell

City A.M. spoke to the former chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group about what he's reading, the best books he's read in the last five years and what he'll be picking up next.

What book are you currently reading?

Esau, by Meir Shalev.

What was the last book you read?

History and Culture of the Boise Shoshone and Bannock Indians, by William D Edmo.

When do you tend to read?

In trains, cars and aeroplanes.

What genre of books do you tend to read most and why?

I am definitely omnivorous. Nothing in particular, whatever I can get my hands on.

What was the best book you’ve read in the last five years?

1) The Lords of Finance, by Liaquat Ahamed. 2) A Test of Time, by David Rohl.

How many books would you say you read in a year?

Not that much, maybe a 150 or so...

Do you prefer reading in French or English?

English.

What book have you not read that you feel you should?

The Analects, by Confucius.

What books are you looking forward to reading now that you’ve retired from the London Stock Exchange Group?

I want to learn Arabic and Russian.